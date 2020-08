BENALMADENA Council has decided to improve and repaint road signs and pedestrian crossings near areas where there are schools, nurseries and institutes in time for the start of the school year.

This measure aims to promote proper road signs at the entrance and exit to class to ensure the safety of students.

-- Advertisement --



There will be about 40 pedestrian crossings near schools, kindergartens and institutes of the municipality which will be improved and repainted during the coming week.