Outdoor music and theatre in Costa Blanca resort

BENIDORM’S Department of Culture has completed its programme for September and October with a series of outdoor activities.

As such, the Julio Iglesias auditorium, which has been adapted in line with health regulations, will host theatre and music events.

The department’s Jaime Jesús Pérez, responsible for the culture events said: “There will be a significant predominance of outdoor activities, especially in the Julio Iglesias auditorium in the Parc de l’Aigüera, a venue fully adapted to health regulations and in which throughout July and August we have held summer concerts and the Summer Cinema series, which ended last week with the screening of the film Coco.

“The good weather in Benidorm allows us to extend outdoor activities beyond the summer, a particularly relevant circumstance this year in which the health situation reduces the capacity and therefore limits the development of certain activities in closed municipal areas,” added Pérez.

“However, with the corresponding capacity limitations, the central square of the Foites Park allows us to have 200 seats, while the Julio Iglesias auditorium offers more versatility as it can have the 200 seats in the stalls and even reach 800 seats in the whole enclosure.

“Despite the extraordinary situation we are going through, we want to maintain the greatest possible number of activities, guaranteeing safety at all times and also the comfort and enjoyment of the public.”