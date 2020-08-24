Orihuela City Council has received four grants from the Turisme Generalitat Valenciana which will help with the continued revamp within the tourism sector of Orihuela.

-- Advertisement --



MARIOLA ROCAMORA, the councillor for Tourism and Festivities, alongside the councillor for Resident Security and Beaches, Ramón López, announced the grants on Monday, August 24, with the largest subsidy of €50,000 going towards the Local Police service, to improve “competitiveness and seasonal adjustment of tourist destinations, support for the provision of tourist services and for the surveillance of beaches,” explained Ramón López.

He continued to identify the reason for the investment in the Local Police, stating they needed to be “allocated to various actions aimed primarily at the attention of residents and thousands of tourists who come to our beaches daily throughout summer.”

The money would be put towards, “bike patrols on the beach, as well as the maritime patrol made up of two officers on jet skis and the Tourist Police in charge of informing and attending to the residents from our detachment,” Romón Lopez explained.

The councillor thanked Turisme Comunitad Valenciana for their collaboration which will help in maintaining safer beaches for the residents and tourists. “The city council of Orihuela [will also] hire 13 [new] officers whose labour costs amount to €371,368.14,” said Councillor Ramón López.

The remaining grants have been awarded for the monitoring of the Q Mark for Tourism Quality, for the continued development of the Orihuela Mobile App and the promotional brochure for Holy Week in Orihuela.

Mariola Rocamora has indicated that “with these grants we strengthen the different projects in which we are working from the Tourism area to project the image of our city and attract the largest number of tourists possible so that they discover all the offer of the that our municipality has.”

For more news from Southern Costa Blanca, please follow this link.