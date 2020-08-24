Festival to return stronger than ever

THE Frigiliana Town Hall wants to give a gift to all those who have participated in some way in previous editions of the Festival 3 Culturas with a specially released T-shirt.

The reason being is the hope that when they put it on, it is clear that, although this year it has not been possible to celebrate, “next year we will ”, informed the Councillor for Tourism, Carmen Cerezo.

T-shirts can be picked up at the library during the Tourist Office hours until Wednesday, August 26.

The Tourist Office hours are:

Monday to Saturday from 10am to 2.30pm and 5.30pm to 9pm

Sunday 10am to 2.30pm.