A total of 39 people, one more in 24 hours, are suspected cases of having the Nile Fever virus, caused by the bite of the mosquito, in the area of ​​Coria del Río and La Puebla del Río ( Seville ), which has already, unfortunately, caused the death of two people. The Ministry of Health and the Junta de Andalucía has reported this Saturday that the number of positive samples for Nile fever is 26 and that the number of confirmed cases is six. Experts had warned that the Nile Fever could spread throughout Spain.