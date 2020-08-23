Nile Fever Victims in Spain’s Seville caused by Giant Asian Mosquito now Total 39

Tony Winterburn
Nile fever claims 2 victims in Spain's Seville. image: Twitter

The number of Nile virus cases in Seville caused by mosquito stings has increased with another case in the last 24 hours reported.

39 people are now suspected of having the virus which is thought to be carried by the Aedes japonicus mosquito which is normally found in Asia. As reported weeks ago by the EWN swarms of these mosquitoes were spotted crossing the borders between France and Spain and it seems they have now moved further down south.

 A total of 39 people, one more in 24 hours, are suspected cases of having the Nile Fever virus, caused by the bite of the mosquito, in the area of ​​Coria del Río and La Puebla del Río ( Seville ), which has already, unfortunately, caused the death of two people. The Ministry of Health and the Junta de Andalucía has reported this Saturday that the number of positive samples for Nile fever is 26 and that the number of confirmed cases is six. Experts had warned that the Nile Fever could spread throughout Spain.
The Aedes Japonicus mosquito from Asia is blamed for the recent deaths of Nile fever in Seville Spain. image: Wikipedia
Workers are now carrying out fumigation work against the mosquitoes that cause the Nile virus in Seville, swamps are the main focus of the work.

In addition, there are 23 people hospitalized with the virus, of which eight are in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU). On Friday an 85-year-old woman who was admitted to the Virgen del Rocío University Hospital died and on Thursday a 77-year-old man from La Puebla died.





