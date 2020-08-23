The number of Nile virus cases in Seville caused by mosquito stings has increased with another case in the last 24 hours reported.
39 people are now suspected of having the virus which is thought to be carried by the Aedes japonicus mosquito which is normally found in Asia. As reported weeks ago by the EWN swarms of these mosquitoes were spotted crossing the borders between France and Spain and it seems they have now moved further down south.
In addition, there are 23 people hospitalized with the virus, of which eight are in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU). On Friday an 85-year-old woman who was admitted to the Virgen del Rocío University Hospital died and on Thursday a 77-year-old man from La Puebla died.