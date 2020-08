SPEAKING with representatives of the travel industry whilst visiting the Costa Brava, Pere Aragonès vice president of Catalonia, said that there should be an extension of ERTE (Furlough) in order to assist hospitality companies.

He wants to see support for those who have been unable to resume work due to the pandemic and argues that ERTE should remain in place until the next season so that staff are able to know that their income is safe whilst owners can prepare for the return of tourists.