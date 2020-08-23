A different way of eating

IT’S traditional in the Valencia region for everyone to eat from the same pan that the paella is cooked in.

Now, as it tries to stop the spread of Covid-19 in social settings, the Generalitat’s Health department is recommending that the Sunday paella should be served on individual plates whether eating out or at home.

So, too, should salad, instead of everybody dipping into the same bowl.

The Health Department also warned against drinking wine or water straight from an equally traditional porron or botijo.

Not everyone has welcomed the advice and Manuel, a 70-year-old quoted in the Valencia press said he had no intention of complying.

“If you’re with a few family members, it doesn’t matter,” he reasoned.

“I’m going without a lot of other things. I haven’t been away, I don’t go to restaurants and I don’t meet many people,” he said.

“I like eating paella from the pan and I’ll go on doing it.”