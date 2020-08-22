Twists and turns in Benissa drugs find

A DENIA court cleared three Calpe Guardia Civil officers accused of collaborating with a drugs ring.

The hashish network was based in the Costa del Sol but the drugs were stored in the Marina Alta prior to distribution. Bad feeling ensued in early July when the organisation abducted two of its own members, believing the Alicante group had appropriated 13 bales of hashish.

Instead, the drugs were intercepted by the Policia Local in Benissa who found them in a parked van on an industrial estate when they were called out on a robbery alert.

Meanwhile, the Guardia Civil had learnt from bugged telephone conversations that the two kidnapped gang members were insisting that a Calpe officer demanded between €30,000 and €40,000 in exchange for reporting that the drugs were seized by the authorities.

Once identified, the Calpe officer – who had been on a leave of absence for a year – was brought in and questioned under caution but immediately released.

Two more Calpe officers were questioned and released and the investigating judge in Denia has now shelved the case against all three.