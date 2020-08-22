At least one person has been seriously injured and trains are unable to stop at the platform after an explosion near a railway station in Suffolk.

Police attending the Stowmarket Railway Station in Suffolk this evening have urged the public to stay clear of the area. It is understood that trains are unable to arrive at the station’s platforms and will not be stopping at Stowmarket Station due to an ‘ongoing incident’, National Rail Enquiries tweeted. Locals reported sounds of an ‘explosion’ in the Suffolk area as one woman described her house as being “rocked” by the unidentified incident.

A Suffolk Police statement said: “Police, firefighters and paramedics are currently at the scene of an incident in Stowmarket. Police were called at 8.20 pm to reports of an explosion in Station Road, near to the train station. At least one person is believed to have suffered serious injuries. Members of the public are urged to keep clear of the area”.

More information on this late-breaking story as available, please check back later.