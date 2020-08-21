SsangYong SUV Sensibility

THE SsangYong Korando is a budget alternative to the Nissan Qashqai, Kia Sportage and Skoda Karoq.

While it’s not as polished to drive as SUV rivals, the brand’s reputation for reliability (along with a generous seven-year warranty) makes it a sensible purchase.

A favourite with caravanners, the Korando, originally launched in 2019, with a 1.6-litre diesel engine has been updated with a four-cylinder turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol engine.

It’s quite noisy, but there’s plenty of power. It’s not exactly nippy, 0-60mph takes 12 seconds, but it’ll happily haul the SUV up to motorway speeds quickly enough.

When you consider how much car you get for your money. There’s a 551-litre boot – and plenty of space for adults in the back.

If you don’t need to carry rear passengers, dropping the rear seats is simple enough and provides a van-rivalling 1248-litre large load area for lugging bulky items.

Perfect for long journeys for large families

