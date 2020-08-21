Portugal Added to UK’s Safe Travel List Whilst Tourism Industry in Spain Deteriorates

PORTUGAL has recently been added to the UK’s safe travel list, whilst sadly its neighbouring country, Spain, suffers from a quickly deteriorating tourism industry. Travellers arriving at the UK from Portugal will no longer have to self-isolate for 14 days, a measure which comes into fruition after 04.00am on Saturday.

Not only this, but Portugal is no longer on the Foreign and Commonwealth Office’s global advisory list against non-essential travel. This news has been warmly welcomed by Portuguese officials, for obvious reason. The managing director of World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), Virginia Messina, has added: “WTTC is relieved that thousands of British holidaymakers can now at long last go on holiday to Portugal thanks to the country finally being removed from the UK quarantine list. We hope it will also go some way to restoring the confidence of consumers to travel in safety again and enjoy a late summer holiday away.”

-- Advertisement --



However, Spain’s tourism and hospitality industry feels shunned by the news. Now, most of the tourists who would typically come and holiday in Spain will most likely take their money elsewhere for matters of convenience. Popular tourist destinations, like Mallorca, have embarked on aggressive marketing campaigns in a bid to attract Brits back to the island.

Adversely, Croatia, Trinidad & Tobago and Austria have all been added to the quarantine list, meaning all travellers, arriving from tomorrow, must self-isolate for 14 days.