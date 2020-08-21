Arrests made as drug and prostitution gang is broken up by Police

Police raid ends in the successful arrest of a gang dedicated to drug trafficking and the exploitation of women.

-- Advertisement --



IN what will be viewed as a huge victory for the National Police, officers were able to rescue 10 women under the control of this gang, with up to eight arrests being made.

The gang, which were also involved in drug trafficking and sexual assault, as well as prostitution, had a raid carried out on one of their establishments, and were brought to justice as part of a operation that began on August 7.

Intel gathered from the operation led to the discovery of a building in the Murcia gardens, specifically in the Aljucer district, where activities of prostitution and drug sales were reported to be taking place.

During a raid on the establishment, officers seized various drugs intended for distribution and sale, including; cocaine, marihuana and hashish.

The owner of the establishment was also arrested as part of the successful operation, although the police have not ruled out further arrests being made with the operation remaining open, as the investigation continues.

Those arrested, alongside the establishment owner, were his wife, two women who were managers of the “business” and four men, who considered to be part of this horrendous gang.

The 10 women rescued in the operation, considered to be victims of sexual exploitation and assault, were referred to a specialised Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), who deal with these issues.

The National Police has opened a phone line dedicated to alleged trafficking crimes, the calls are anonymous and confidential, and will not be shown on your phone bill.

The telephone number is: 900 105 090, and their is also an email: treat@policia.es.

For more news from Southern Costa Blanca, please follow this link.