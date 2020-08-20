Teenage Snorkeler in Spain Dies After Deadly Spider Fish Bites Her Windpipe

A teenage snorkeler in Spain has sadly passed away after a spider fish bite her windpipe in Platja d’Aro (Girona). The teen passed away on August 15 and according to the first autopsy results, she suffered an anaphylactic shock after the bite.

The parents released a statement on Wednesday indicating that the bite was from a Trachinus Araneus, also known as a spotted weever or spider fish. The Guardia Civil has also noted that they are yet to receive the camera used by the teen to film the seabed at the time of her death.

The incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. when the parents of the 16-year-old girl realized they had not seen their daughter for a significant amount of time. They soon became worried and alerted the lifeguards who activated the emergency protocol. Finally, a group of bathers found the girl at around 4:15 p.m.

The snorkeler was brought out to shore where the lifeguards proceeded to try and revive her but they were unsuccessful. According to news sources, the girl had a small wound on her windpipe of around 2 to 3 millimetres in size. She also had some marks on her face which made the family suspect that she had not died from drowning.

The results of the toxicological tests sent to the National Institute of Toxicology in Barcelona, ​​indicate that, for now, the death was a result of an ” anaphylactic shock from a reaction to a toxin”.