Ronaldo Says Goodbye to Spain After Spending Weeks Cruising the Mediterranean on His Super Yacht

Cristiano Ronaldo, the famous Portuguese football player, is waving goodbye to Spain after enjoying his weeks-long holiday on his new superyacht on the Mediterranean coast. This impressive new toy cost Ronaldo a hefty €5 million although he has made great use of it over the summer.

Over the last few weeks, Ronaldo and his family have cruised along the Mediterranean coasts, stopping by Monaco and Saint Tropez. However, a majority of his time has been spent in one of his favourite and well-known destinations – Spain. Ronaldo spent a great majority of his professional career playing for Real Madrid, therefore, he is no stranger to the Spanish island of Ibiza, where he enjoys spending time throughout the year.

Ronaldo has spent his summer travelling the seas of Mallorca, Menorca, el literal del a Sierra de Tramuntana and Ibiza, practising watersports and snorkelling with his family. It is clear that his million-dollar yacht has been put to good use this summer and the holidays have given the footballer the perfect excuse to disconnect after some very hard months. Recently, Ronaldo has gone through some hardship as his beloved mother suffered a stroke.

