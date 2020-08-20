La Cala Lions Diabetes Group Changes Venue for Meeting

AS rules concerning meetings change the Cala de Mijas Lions Diabetes Group is having to change its venue and call its next meeting a coffee morning to adhere to the regulations.

It will take place at Snack Attack, Butibamba in La Cala de Mijas on Friday August 28 at 11am and anyone who wishes to attend please call Anne Bowles on +34 607 879 450 or email her annediabetics@gmail.com

For those who don’t know the venue, coming out of La Cala (going inland) the restaurant is up on the left just past the Feria Ground and next block along from Lidl with easy parking.