Croatia, Austria and Trinidad and Tobago will now have to quarantine for 14 days from Saturday at 4.00 am after being put on the UK’s ‘Red List’.
Croatia was already rumoured as being taken off the UK’s safe list earlier today but now it has been officially confirmed by Transport minister Grant Shapps. People arriving in the UK from Croatia, Austria and Trinidad and Tobago will have to quarantine for 14 days from Saturday, he announced, a few minutes ago.
Trinidad and Tobago’s cases have risen rapidly in the past week, with 25.81 cases per 100,000 people in the past week compared to 9.10 cases per 100,000 the previous week. Austria’s rate has nearly doubled in the past week, with 20.31 cases per 100,000 in the past seven days, up from 10.45 cases per 100,000 the week before.
The Transport minister said: “Data shows we need to remove Croatia, Austria and Trinidad & Tobago from our list of coronavirus Travel Corridors to keep infection rates down. If you arrive in the UK after 4.00 am Saturday from these destinations, you will need to self-isolate for 14 days.” People who do not self-isolate when required can be fined up to €1,120 in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland. In Scotland, the fine is €500, and up to €5,500 for persistent offenders.
Removing Portugal from the quarantine list, Shapps said: “Data also shows we can now add Portugal to those countries included in Travel Corridors.” UK tourists will no longer need to quarantine after holidaying in the country.
At the same time, the Scottish government has added Switzerland to the lists of countries on its quarantine list.