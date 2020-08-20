IN a similar vein to a bar in Belize which changed its name to The Exocet during the Falklands invasion, a bar in the Finnish city centre of Oulu has changed its name to Covid-19.

Due to a change in its legal status, the bar which was formerly known as the Eight Eight Bar was required to drop that and find a new title.

Owner Phithat Narongphan told local newspaper Kaleva that he had decided on the name as a tribute to those who died in the pandemic and in recognition of the fact that it would be around for some time.

There has been quite a buzz on social media with mainly negative feedback although some have understood his intentions.

One Twitter user described it as “either the smartest or the stupidest business decision ever”.