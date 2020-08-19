Wayne Lineker was pictured slumped looking miserable and alone as his Ibiza bar is forced to shut over Covid restrictions.

-- Advertisement --



Wayne Lineker has promised holidaymakers summer 2021 is going to be big following the news he’s had to shut down his popular bar Linekers in Ibiza.

Lineker looked really down in the dumps following the announcement his beloved Linekers bar in Ibiza has closed for the rest of summer as Mallorca and Ibiza’s government banned pool parties as part of its latest bid to stop the spread of coronavirus across the islands.

Gary Lineker’s younger brother posted pictures on Instagram and said he has a “broken heart” after he had to shut the bar in order to adhere to the latest legislation.

Posting a photo of himself looking devastated outside Linekers, he began: “The first to fall. As from today Linekers is closed. COVID 1 Linekers 0. He said: “Due to new government COVID legislation, we are now closed. We may have lost the battle but we will not lose the war. But we’re healthy so still blessed… See you next year.” He added the hashtags ‘broken heart’ and ‘Ibiza 2021 big.’

Linekers Bar has branches in Mallorca and Puerto Banus, Marbella as well as Ibiza, where he also runs Ocean Beach – known as O Beach – a regular hang out for reality TV stars.

The Mallorca branch is believed to be closing due to the new restrictions along with the Ibiza branch, while many bars and clubs in mainland Spain have also been shuttered.