Exciting news for the residents of Pilar de la Horadada as the construction contract has finally been awarded meaning works can start on the proposed new school facility.

AFTER a lengthy appeals process was lodged by the companies who submitted tender plans for the works, the Court of Contractual Appeals have finally awarded the contract to Joca Ingenieria Y Construcciones.

This decision means that the scheduled works, estimated to take up to 14 months, can begin on the Institute of Secondary Education school facility.

The new school facility is set to have four classrooms, with science and technology classrooms, different workshops for training, a cafeteria and a gymnasium, which will have a capacity of 560 people.

The budget for the contract is said to be around €7,717,189, with the school facility also set to accommodate two sports courts, a playground for secondary education, a covered courtyard designed for games, a garden area and a car park for staff.

The construction works, which are in Torre de la Horadada, between Calle Los Ángeles, Calle Los Pescadores and Valencian Community Avenue, are being 100 per cent financed by the Generalitat Valenciana, within the framework of the Edificant Plan, and in accordance with Decree Law 5/2017. This establishes the legal regime of cooperation between the Generalitat and the local administrations of the Valencian Community for the construction, expansion, adaptation, reform and equipping of public teaching centres of the Generalitat.

The signing of the contract between the City Council and Joca Ingenieria Y Construcciones will take place in the next few days, with works on the new school facility scheduled to start soon after.

