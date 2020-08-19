Irish Eyes Are Smiling Again as Top Bar Back Open on Costa del Sol

ONE of Marbella’s favourite hostelries, the Claddagh Irish Bar is back open again with immediate effect and will welcome guests from 4pm to 1am to enjoy the craic.

The bar was temporarily closed in order to ensure that it was able to comply with all health regulations but is now open and you don’t have to be Irish to receive a friendly Irish welcome.

Easily found beneath the iconic Skol Apartments in a main part of Marbella and near to the seafront, the Claddagh Bar which is known as the most authentic Irish bar on the Costa del Sol has become a favourite spot for tourists and residents alike, so welcome it back.