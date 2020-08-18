Spanish star in Altea

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
SELL OUT: The Spanish artist will be in Altea this week CREDIT: Carlos Sadness Facebook

SPANISH singer and song writer, Carlos Sadness, will stop off in Altea on Friday, August 21, as part of his successful tour this summer, with sold-out seats at practically all of his concerts. 

TICKETS for the performance at Palau Altea went on sale last week, and sold out for the ‘chill out’ within one hour.

A line-up of summer concerts is completed by singer Zenet, on Saturday, September 5, and by the veteran Hispanic-Argentine artist Coti, who visits Spain with a very special acoustic concert, Cercanías y Confidencias, on Saturday, September 12.

Tickets are available on the website www.palaualtea.es and more information is available on the social networks of Palau Altea and Palau a la Fresca.





