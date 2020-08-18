Sexual health: Dress for the occasion

THE Town Hall and the Instituto Andaluz de la Juventud have launched a sexual prevention campaign among young people in Motril in which, under the slogan, ‘Te pongas lo que te pongas, vístete para la ocasión’, or ‘You put on what you wear, dress for the occasion’.

-- Advertisement --



The campaign aims to provide information and prevent sexually transmitted infections (STIs) through the use of condoms.

With this objective, both administrations, represented by the Councilor for Youth of Motril, Alejandro Vilar, and by the provincial director of the IAJ in Granada, Juan Miguel Perea installed an information point in the Plaza del Ciprés, where youngsters can receive information on sexual health.

Juan Miguel Perea from the Instituto Andaluz de la Juventud has indicated that this new edition of the sexual health campaigns seeks to offer information to young people from Motril about their healthy effective relationships and the practice of safe sex to prevent infections.