Orihuela installs a health station in Cala Bosque to prevent skin cancer

Under the clever slogan, A Sea of Health, sees the installation of a new health station dubbed “Hi Point”, which has been designed to help in the protection against skin cancer.

AS well as contributing to the safety of visitors to the Oriolan beaches, the Beaches Councillor, Ramón López Cabrera, “we want that security potential not only to be offered through rescue and first aid, but that this facility allows the beaches of Orihuela to be a sea of ​​health”.

The health station has a sun traffic light that measures the intensity of ultraviolet radiation, a defibrillator, a shaded rest or breastfeeding area, an emergency button connected to 112 and a charging area for battery-powered wheelchairs, and for smartphones.

The skin cancer health station in Cala Bosque, La Zenia, as indicated by the Mayor, means “taking another step towards thinking about next summer”, since “this installation will be available throughout the year, and with this element we intend to offer not only a quality space, but also a health space”.

Useful information is available to the public, through a digital and interactive touch screen system with an integrated camera that tells you what your skin phototype is.

The screen also shows all the cultural offerings of the beaches, districts and the historic background of Orihuela, as well as places of interest, a detailed health map and surveys of tourist quality and services.

It has been designed to give the best information possible to help with prevention of skin cancer, with updates of preventive messages from the Spanish Association against Cancer.

Ramón López Cabrera highlighted, “it is a new unique tool throughout the Costa Blanca and the tenth that is installed in Spain, “adding that “our intention is to put it on an beaches on an experimental basis and in the coming seasons to complete it on our eleven beaches”.

This initiative, developed by the Hi Services company, is in collaboration with the Spanish Association Against Cancer, in the prevention of skin cancer.

In terms of prevention and protection against Covid-19, it has an antibacterial soap dispenser and a disinfectant mat.

