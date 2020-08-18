BENALMADENA Mayor, Victor Navas has appealed to residents and visitors to the town to take serious note of the new health and safety regulations instituted by the Junta de Andalucia.

He recognises that this will have a financial knock-on for those involved in the hospitality industry with the closing of nightclubs and the fact that restaurants must close by 1am but believes that this is important in the fight against the rise in the pandemic.

In praising those in the hospitality business who were observing all of the regulations, he also pointed out that there were some who were not and because of this and the need to protect particularly younger people, all must suffer.

Having just won the Safe Tourism Award, the municipality is well-placed to contain the virus provided that everyone observes social distancing, wears masks and takes action if they fear that they have been infected.