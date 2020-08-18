Elderly Woman in a Care Home in Spain Swindled Out of €50,000

National Police officers from the Lugo Provincial Police Station have arrested a woman for defrauding €50,000 from an elderly woman who was admitted to a residence. Another woman in the region has also been arrested for the falsification of legal documents.

According to National Police sources, a 46-year-old woman from Lugo has been arrested for a crime of fraud, alongside a 68-year-old woman from Outeiro de Rei for the falsification of documents.

The scam, which resulted in the loss of €50,000 was sadly swindled from an elderly woman who is currently living out the rest of her life in a nursing home. She realised that the substantial amount of capital had disappeared from her bank account, in addition to other objects in her home, such as jewellery, appliances and clothing.

With the information provided to the police by the relatives, it was determined that the culprit behind the scam may be related to “a friendship that the elderly woman maintained with an employee of a business she regularly went to before she was admitted to the nursing home.”

They soon found out that the woman connected to this business had gone to the nursing home to pick up the elderly woman and take her to the bank. After she had managed to retrieve the €50,000, she dropped her back at the elderly home, taking advantage of her feeble state.

On the other hand, police officers from the same group have arrested another woman for a crime of falsification of documents, who used the name of another victim to avoid paying a traffic fine for an amount of about €250.

