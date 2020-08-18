Businesses forced to close on Magaluf party strip demand help

BUSINESSES forced to close on Magaluf’s Punta Ballena party strip have demanded assistance from local and regional administrations.

The Calvia Business Owner and Employee Association staged a protest in front of Calvia Town Hall on Monday morning, calling for financial measures to help them given they are currently unable to open their doors.

The regional administration ordered the shutdown of establishments on the strip on July 15 to put a stop to booze-fuelled misbehaviour and revellers ignoring Covid-19 infection prevention recommendations.

The protestors waved placards with messages like “We are contributors, not delinquents”, “Stop the persecution”, “If Covid doesn’t kill us hunger will”, and “We have the right to work.”

The association president Juan Rodriguez claimed the businesses have been treated unfairly and that they are now unable to pay their bills.

He read out a manifesto calling for discounts on rubbish collection rates and on the IBI property tax, as well as direct assistance for paying costs like rent and utility bills.

“We will continue the fight, we will continue raising our voices, we will continue fighting for the town, we will continue fighting for our future”, the association declared on social media alongside a video of Monday’s protest action.

Calvia Mayor Alfonso Rodriguez Badal meanwhile pointed out the decision to close down Punta Ballena had been taken by the regional government in the interests of public health, Spanish press reported.

The Mayor was also reported as maintaining that all measures taken at municipal level have been to benefit all residents of the locality.