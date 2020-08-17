Russia Claims to be Developing a Coronavirus Vaccine for Cats and Minks

Russia says it is developing a new Covid-19 vaccine in a bid to protect its vast mink fur farms, as well as for use on domestic cats.

Russia’s veterinary watchdog, Rosselkhoznadzor, announced it is working on a vaccine for animals that is expected to be tested in the autumn, this follows reported cases of domestic cats with Covid-19 in Moscow and Tyumen. A case has been reported of a mink infecting a human in the Netherlands recently.

‘We are working on the creation of a vaccine for animals against the new coronavirus infection,’ said the organisation’s head Sergey Dankvert. ‘The vaccine is needed primarily for mink. They quickly transmit the virus to each other.’ he said. The country has over a hundred fur farms specializing in rearing mink for its large fur industry.

“People will also want to vaccinate pets – for example, cats infected with a new coronavirus infection,” said Dankver.

The rush to media to announce the Sputnik V vaccine to the world, only tested on a few dozen people, was widely criticised in the West, and also by some key figures inside Russia.

Russian health chiefs have been reluctantly forced to make clear that the Sputnik V vaccine cannot be used on under 18’s or over 60’s because tests have not been carried out on these age groups.