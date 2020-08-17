German Deputy Wants to Cancel All Flights to Spain’s Mallorca as He Believes It’s a Risk Zone

This Monday, Christoph Ploss, the deputy of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU), has argued that Germany should ban all tourist trips to Spain’s Mallorca, instead of just making a recommendation against travel and demanding PCR tests.

Last Friday, German authorities concluded that all of Spain, with the exception of the Canary Islands, was a “risk zone”. As a result, any tourists returning to Germany must undergo a PCR test and could be subjected to quarantine, however, this quarantine is ultimately dependent on what regional governments decide.

Some of Ploss’ arguments include that travel to Spain should be prevented as this could potentially mean the closure of “schools and businesses”. Balearic tourism is heavily intertwined with the German market, which alongside the tourists from the United Kingdom, account for 54.8% of all visitors in the archipelago.

Therefore, if Germany really did cancel all flights to Mallorca and its surrounding islands, the tourism economy would be in even greater trouble than it currently is. Many British visitors have already been forced to cancel because they cannot afford a two-week quarantine when they get back home. If Germany outright bans travel to Spain, thousands of jobs and businesses on the islands will be lost.

The decision on behalf of Germany to add the Balearic Islands to the list of risk areas has already resulted in the cancellation of a large number of trips, so the Government expects Germany to “reverse this decision as soon as possible.”