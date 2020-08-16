World’s Fourth Richest Man on Acquisition Trail in Spain

NOW in his 90th year, American billionaire, Warren Buffett, said to be the fourth richest man in the world is still active and his eyes are firmly set on the Spanish luxury property market.

Last year, his Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices set up in Spain and now they are looking to expand the property business with the help of Spanish consultancy Larvia with the intention of moving into the Balearics and Costa del Sol.

To this end, they have just taken over Marbella based Value Added Property, which currently promotes top quality new build properties as well as offering a complete home service once the client has purchased.

Now renamed Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Marbella it can soon expect to be part of a much larger group with offices not just in Barcelona and Madrid but in Mallorca, Costa Blanca and Costa Brava which appear to be next on the acquisition list.

With a reputation for knowing how to invest his wealth, the entrepreneur has seen his estate agency empire grow in the USA over the past six years to become one of the largest in that country with more than 1,400 offices.

This move into Spain suggests that he has considerable confidence in its long-term viability and attraction for both successful Spanish buyers but also foreigners looking for a second home or a new country to settle in.

In addition, it seems that his company will be trying to woo commercial investors for either rental or resale.