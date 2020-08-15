Reassurance for tourists

VISITORS to the Valencian Community with suspected or confirmed Covid-19 will spend the quarantine period in free hotel accommodation.

The Generalitat’s Tourism department is paying €280,000 to take over a Benidorm hotel for Alicante province tourists and another in Valencia City for those from Valencia or Castellon, the regional Spanish press reported.

Unconfirmed reports hinted that the Benidorm hotel would be on the Levante beach.

Francesc Colomer, regional Tourism secretary, explained that the initiative incorporated yet another measure linked to tourist safety, sending out a message of “confidence and credibility to the national and international tourism markets.”

Colomer stressed that the tourism sector had made an “enormous effort” to apply health and safety practices that would back the Valencian Community brand as a reliable, quality holiday destination.

Referring to the free hotel accommodation for suspected or confirmed Covid-19 cases, the Tourism chief pointed out that the initiative represented another advantage for the sector at such a “complicated and difficult” time.