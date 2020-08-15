Almost 300 workers at the UK factory which makes sandwiches for Marks & Spencer (M&S) have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Greencore factory that makes sandwiches for M&S, said: “As a result of the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the Northampton area, we took the decision to start proactively testing all of the colleagues at our Northampton site”.

In a statement, the company said: “We can confirm that a significant number of colleagues have tested positive for the virus and are now self-isolating.” Greencore also added that they are “liaising closely with PHE East Midlands, Northamptonshire City Council and Northampton Borough Council.”

“The guidance in the workplace is just as important as outside of work. If individuals do not take responsibility for following the guidance that we have issued, then further intervention and possible lockdown will follow. Everyone must be meticulous in following the guidance, especially in social environments where no markers or visual prompts tell you to stay apart, it must become our normal and we must take our individual responsibility seriously.”