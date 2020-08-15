Javea disco throws in the towel

SPAIN’S oldest discotheque, Hacienda closed one day after reopening at the beginning of August.

The legendary disco, which dates from 1966, issued a communique explaining that it had decided to cease activities “owing to the present health situation and the risk of Covid-19 contagion.”

The statement went on to explain that with the security of clients and personnel in mind, this was the “safest and most coherent decision” although the disco had complied with all the necessary health regulations.

“Remember, this is not goodbye, it’s au revoir. Hacienda Javea will sparkle again, once it is safe for everybody.”

The management had insisted on reservations and moved socially-distanced tables onto the dance floor but, according to sources quoted in the local media, it soon became apparent that clients were flouting all the rules.

“They decided to throw in the towel once they realised that there were people who had learnt nothing from the pandemic,” the same sources said.