Coronavirus Infections in France Continue to Surge Hitting over 3,000 a Day

The French Ministry of Health reports 3,310 new coronavirus infections in France this Saturday during the last 24 hours.

-- Advertisement --



This is the fourth consecutive day that the country has registered a maximum daily number of cases after the lifting of the lockdown. The total number is now 215,521 contagions since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Ministry has also confirmed there were four new deaths in the last hours, which bring the total number of deaths to 30,409 since the start of France’s pandemic.

Gatherings of more than 10 people where it cannot guarantee that social distancing measures will be respected have also been banned. The spread of coronavirus has been on an upward trajectory in France over the past two weeks. Studies revealed that infections were more likely to arise in closed public spaces such as restaurants, buses, boat cruises and choir rehearsals.

“The indicators are bad,” said Jérôme Salomon, head of France’s national health agency. “The signals are worrying and the situation is getting worse.”

French Police said they will be increasing patrols and checks on travellers on the metro, buses and trams, they also announced more streets where pedestrians will face fines of up to 135 euros for failure to wear a mask.