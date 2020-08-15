Coronavirus in Spain Stabilizes in the last 48 hours

Although the virus continues its spread through Spain, the actual figures show a steady stabilization.

-- Advertisement --



The coronavirus continues to spread throughout the country although its expansion has begun to stabilize in the last 48 hours. The Ministry of Health reports that this Friday there were 2,987 new infections.

All these were detected by PCR testing the previous day, a number similar to that registered last Thursday (2,935). The total figure now in Spain is 342,813 and continues to leave Spain as the country with the most infections in Western Europe which is closely followed by the United Kingdom with 313,798.

However, the fact that the data shows almost 3,000 cases for the last 48 hours in a row may be because an increasing percentage of people with symptoms of the disease are being detected. As more of the population is tested it is expected this figure will rise although this, of course, does not mean more people have the virus just that they are registered.

COVID-19 deaths are now 28,617, after having registered 12 new deaths on Friday. Meanwhile, 837 outbreaks of the 1,181 detected since the end of the state of alarm are still active.

Andalusia reports new outbreaks

The Junta de Andalucía has reported 67 new positive cases of coronavirus this Saturday at the El Zapillo nursing home, in the city of Almería. Those infected are 20 workers and 47 of the 122 residents of the nursing home. The outbreak is one of the highest registered in residences in Spain after the outbreak, along with those detected in two centres in Aragon, one in Lleida and the other in Madrid.