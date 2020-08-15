Breaking News Video: Massive Fire Breaks out in Malaga Spain

A huge fire has broken out in the area of Gaucín located in the mountains of Andalusia Malaga.

Emergency services attending the scene are 6 aircraft, 3 fire engines, 41 Forest Firefighters, 1 director of operations and 1 environment agent. Reports of the blaze came in about 30 minutes ago when thick billowing smoke was seen rising into the air. Video credit Facebook.



Huge fire in campo between Casares and Jimena Zveřejnil(a) Frances Wilson-Barnes dne Sobota 15. srpna 2020



This is a breaking news story and more information will be published as available.