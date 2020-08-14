Young Brit in Spain’s Party Island of Ibiza Falls to His Death after Reaching Viewpoint with Group of Friends

A 27-year-old tourist Brit in the Spanish party island of Ibiza has recently fallen to his death after reaching the Cala d’Hort viewpoint in Sant Josep. The incident sadly occurred at 10.30pm last night, Thursday 13.

The young victim had gone to the viewpoint area with his girlfriend and a group of friends. For unknown reasons, the young man is believed to have thrown himself off the cliff. The Emergency services and Local Police found his body only an hour later by using a drone.

He was located around 100 metres below the viewpoint where the Torre des Savinar is located, but nothing could be done to save his life. Eight members of the Insular Park of Firefighters, Guardia Civil and Civil Protection had also attended the area.

A rescue crew of firefighters and Guardia Civil were displaced from Mallorca with a helicopter and they have worked tirelessly to recover and rescue the body, which was carried out early this morning.

The sentimental partner of the victim and her friends have had to receive psychological assistance from the health personnel who also came to the viewpoint where the fatal fall occurred. The Judicial Police of the Guardia Civil has opened an investigation to clarify the cause of the accident.