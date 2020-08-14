TWO Spanish food manufacturers have come to an agreement whereby Pastas Gallo will take over Asian ready-made food producer, Barcelona based Ta-Tung for an undisclosed sum.

Created in 1980, latest annual turnover for Ta-Tung was €15 million and it is expected that the new owners, who are retaining the founder Kav Ly will look to expand the business by producing more meals in the Pastas Gallo kitchens.

New targets for increased expansion will be France and Portugal and food will be based on Chinese, Japanese and Thai cuisine.