Month Long Streak Broken as Spain’s Costa del Sol Experiences First Covid Death in Benalmadena

Spain’s Ministry of Health and Families has notified that the Costa del Sol has experienced its first death as a result of Covid in over a month. The deceased person passed away in Benalmadena due to the coronavirus and is one of the only two deaths registered this Thursday in Andalucia.

In the province of Malaga, this is the first fatality, as a result of Covid, since June 9. Now there have been 290 deaths in the province of Malaga and a total of 1,459 in Andalucia. Furthermore, the Junta de Andalucia has announced that Malaga has registered a total of 100 new cases in the last 24 hours. Out of these 100 cases, Marbella accounts for 40 of them and Malaga centre accounts for 32.

On the Western Costa del Sol, only Ojen (nine) and Casares (seven) have stayed the same in regard to new cases. This Thursday, apart from the 40 positive cases in Marbella, seven were reported in Estepona (with a total of 163 cases), five in Mijas (160) and two in Benalmadena (216) and another two in Manilva (16). Four other municipalities have registered a single positive: Torremolinos (197), Fuengirola (149) and Benahavís (15) and Istan (which until now was Covid free).

Outside of the western coast, there are only six other municipalities with changes in the number of positive cases. Vélez-Málaga adds three new cases in the last 24 hours (with a total of 179), two new positives in Alhaurín el Grande (63) and the remaining municipalities increase their numbers by just one case: Alhaurín de la Torre (137), Ronda (119), Nerja (21) and Torrox (16).