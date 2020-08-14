Mallorca capital jobless number up 70 per cent on last year

THE number of jobless in the Mallorca capital is around 70 per cent higher than this time last year, according to the latest PalmaActiva figures.

The city council’s local development agency said August began with 30,608 registered unemployed in Palma, which represented a miniscule 0.1 per cent dip in relation to June, but an increase of 71.3 per cent, or 12,740 more jobless, on 12 months earlier.

-- Advertisement --



PalmaActiva put the city’s unemployment total down to the ERTE temporary suspensions of job contracts remaining in place.

The agency’s report on Palma’s labour market also revealed that 16,606 of the individuals out of work in the island capital by the end of July were women, just over 67 per cent more than in the same month of 2019, and 14,002 were men, an inter-annual increase of nearly 76.7 per cent.