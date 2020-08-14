Gandia progresses with the expansion of CPEE Enric Valor

The expansion of CPEE Enric Valor in Gandia has taken a step forward.

A BUDGET of €530,416 has been allocated for the project which includes the expansion of the school canteen, the construction of two classrooms to replace prefabricated buildings, the replacement of the children’s play area surface and the installation and replacement of awnings.

Delegate Councillor of Education, Carmen Fuste, who visited the centre yesterday, said: “We continue to take steps within the Building Plan with the aim of reforming, improving and expanding Gandia’s public schools. Education is the greatest economic and social policy we can develop from one institution. Therefore, we will continue to work to make our centres better to achieve a quality education for all”.

