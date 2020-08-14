Brits left Stranded in France until at least Monday as Eurotunnel Shuttles ‘Fully Booked’ and Prices ‘Hiked’

Hundreds of thousands of British tourists in France look likely to be stuck there until Monday – missing the quarantine deadline – as the Eurotunnel Shuttles, Ferries and Airlines become fully booked.

Holidaymakers making a desperate dash out of France trying to avoid the two-week enforced quarantine have been hit with huge queues, higher prices, and the great possibility of being turned away.

An estimated 500,000 Brits are now evacuating amid a spike in coronavirus cases across holiday spots scattered across France. The rush is on to get back before 4.00am tomorrow to avoid quarantine and beat the deadline.

British Airways today hiked flight prices and Eurostar demand soared sparking chaos at airports and terminals which greatly added to people’s frustrations and anger – many have said they simply cannot afford to go into quarantine as they would probably lose their jobs.

Travellers have been warned not to rush to ports and terminals either, amid fears they will be turned away after P&O Ferries reported a surge in interest with over 8,000 searches for tickets this morning.

As BA flight prices rocketed from £664 to £770, Eurotunnel Le Shuttle warned all shuttles are fully booked until tomorrow, shortly after releasing a statement (below) that they DID have the capacity!

A spokesman for Getlink trains John Keefe said were “already pretty much fully booked” today, as panicked Brits tried to get home.

There are winding queues building to board ferries at Calais for Dover – with passengers struggling to get last-minute tickets.

Eurostar had earlier said it had space today for those racing back to beat the quarantine.

A Eurostar spokesman said: “We have capacity on trains from Paris to London today for those that wish to avoid the quarantine measures.

“After the measures come into place, we will continue to monitor demand and adapt our timetable accordingly to ensure that those that need to travel can continue to do so at a safe distance apart. We advise all passengers to regularly check the latest official government information of their country of origin and destination prior to departure. Special measures or quarantine rules may apply at short notice so it’s important to keep up-to-date.

“If you’ve emailed us or submitted an eVoucher request and received an automated reply, please rest assured we will get back to you and your eVoucher will be sent to you soon. Our teams are working tirelessly and doing their best to respond to thousands of calls and emails as quickly as possible. Don’t worry if your travel dates have already passed, we’ll still be able to issue your eVoucher as normal.”