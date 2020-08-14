Breaking News: Spain Prohibits Smoking Outside Unless Social Distancing is Assured and Clubs to Close Nationwide

The latest measure adopted by Spain’s Ministry of Health to curtail the coronavirus crisis is the prohibition of smoking when outside unless a 2-metre safety distance can be upheld and the closure of clubs across the country. These new measures will be adopted nationwide as they have been approved by the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System.

The first region to ban smoking whilst outside was Galicia, basically, this new measure prohibits smoking on the public pathway or street unless a safety distance of two metres can be adhered to. This smoking ban is not only for cigarettes but for any other smoking or tobacco devices.

-- Advertisement --



Regarding the nightlife industry, which has received a negative reputation due to its focal role in emerging outbreaks, all clubs, dance halls and cocktail bars will be forced to close. In hotel and restaurant establishments, the distance between tables must be of one-and-a-half meters with a maximum of 10 people at each table. All hospitality establishments, including bars and restaurants, must close at 1.00 a.m. and customers can only enter until 12.00 a.m.

This new set of measures has only just been announced by Salvador Illa in a press conference and he hopes that this unanimous decision will help stifle the increase in cases. However, they have not yet announced when this new measure will take place. More information will be released throughout the day.