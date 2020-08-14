Maureen Payne, of Age Concern Costa Blanca, spoke to Euro Weekly News about the effects Covid-19 has had on the charity, and whether they have made any plans for the future.

“The lockdown was very difficult for our beneficiaries, the majority who live alone” said Maureen.

With the state of alarm announced, most businesses were forced to shut to avoid the risk of spreading the virus, and subsequently for a charity like Age Concern, meant it impacted some people more than most.

“Normally they would be transported, by our vehicles, to our Day Centre to meet with friends and socialise,” Maureen added.

She explained that, “once the lockdown came into force they found themselves isolated again. To relieve some of this we called them on a regular basis to make sure they were well and safe.”

This is amazing to hear as the panic and confusion during this time, especially for those left in a vulnerable position, and with no support, or even family, was quite an ordeal for some to go through.

“Some of our volunteers did shopping for those who could not get out. Our telephone was manned during the lockdown so that we could continue to supply mobility equipment when requested,” she added.

With Covid-19 cases appearing to be on the rise again, it is going to be hard for most businesses to plan events due to the uncertainty that surrounds the country, and the world.

“We hesitate to make to many plans for future events until we see how the situation works out,” Maureen honestly stated.

“Our charity shops will remain open during August and we are reopening our charity library on the 8th September”

We recently announced that the Age Concern Centre in La Siesta was set to return to business on September 1 following a summer break.

In some exciting news, Maureen announced, “we will then be restarting the Spanish lessons. Hopefully we will then restart some of our other activities, such as the knitting club, the chiropodist the bingo club and the luncheon club.”

“We also hope to have our usual Christmas Fair. These will all operate following strict Covid-19 protocols,” she concluded.

The uncertainty of the situation means that future goals are not being made by many businesses, but it is safe to say that many people are welcoming the return of the Age Concern Centre in La Siesta, on September 1, and are glad to see the shops continue to be open during the struggle Covid-19 has presented.

Age Concern have a website where people can read about them and make donations, and they also have a Facebook page where people can keep up to date with events.

They are happy to collect donations of clothes, bric-a-brac etc, and you can call them on 966786887 to make arrangements.

