Lo Ferro Flamenco finished the 2020 digital edition with a gala in the Cueva del Pie del Gigante in the Cabezo Gordo de Torre Pacheco.

DESPITE Covid-19 causing the suspension of countless events all over the world, Lo Ferro was not going to let the situation mean the cancellation of the forty-first flamenco festival.

A few weeks ago, the artists, a technical team from the Lo Ferro Festival, together with staff from the Torre Pacheco City Council, entered the cave to record a gala that was broadcast on Canal 1 Mar Menor – Torre Pacheco, on the councils YouTube channel and on the social networks of Lo Ferro Flamenco.

The spectacular and unique perform was crafted by: Bastián Contreras and Paquito Sánchez on cante, Antonio Fernández “El Torero” and family, Faustino Fernández on guitar and dancers, Carmen Contreras, Cynthia Cano, Mamen Baños and Soraya Sánchez, of the Lo Ferro Ballet directed by M.ª Dolores Ros, on a night that will remain etched in the memories of the viewers forever.

You can follow all the information and activities of the Peña Flamenca “Melón de Oro” and Lo Ferro Flamenco on the web: www.loferroflamenco.com

