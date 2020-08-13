ONE of the busiest areas in the district is set for a face-lift with the mayor of Murcia committed to improvements.

José Ballesta assured residents within the area, where hundreds meet daily, that “we are committed to the urban renewal of the entire environment with actions that will directly benefit its 13,680 neighbours.”

The food market now features a new 25-metre mural, by the Murcian artist Ángel Toren, which will now have five underground rubbish and recycling containers installed.

The containers are designed to collect both organic waste and materials that can be recycled (cardboard and plastic). Among the advantages of this action, the underground containers are less noisy when unloading and offer more space for pedestrians. They also generate less odours and are cleaner.

Other works to be carried out include the installation of two bollards on each of the platforms of the underground containers to prevent vehicles from parking on them, as well as information panels that will indicate the times for depositing rubbish, collection of furniture and appliances

An injection of €127,500 by the City Council has allocated to three public spaces in Cabezo de Torres: The Day Stays centre, the Centre for Conciliation of Work and Family Life and the Plaza de Abastos.

These changes and improvements will be great for the environment and will hopefully lead to less pollution within the area, and the city, and will provide inspiration for future sustainable, environmentally minded projects.

