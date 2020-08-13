Free Spanish classes in Javea

JAVEA town hall will provide free basic and intermediate Spanish classes each week, the Residents’ Help Desk announced.

Subsidised by the Diputacion provincial council, the classes begin on August 31 and continue throughout September.

-- Advertisement --



Basic level classes will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 am until 12 noon and intermediate level on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 10 am and 12 noon.

They will take place in the Duanes public library in a large, well-ventilated room with all Covidd-19 health and safety measures taken into account.

Fifteen places are available for each basic and intermediate course and applications, giving personal details and a contact number, should be made via email to help@ajxabia.org before 2 pm on Thursday, August 27.