Clean yourself up with detox water

STAYING hydrated, especially at this time of year, is often a challenge for many of us. It’s so easy to pick up a fizzy drink or a cold beer, instead of drinking the water our bodies desperately need.

There’s been a lot of hype about the health benefits of “detox water.” Of-course drinking extra water will make you feel better any way, however, the addition of herbs, vegetables and fruits is said to help with, weight loss, toxin removal, balancing of pH in the body, improved digestive health, increased energy levels and improved complexion.

Because it’s made by infusing flavour, rather than juicing or blending, detox water contains very few calories and can be made at home without any need for smoothie and juice making gadgets. Simply chop up your ingredients and add them to bottled water.

The more you add the stronger the flavour will be and making the drink in advance by an hour or so will help extract more flavour.

Don’t leave the ingredients in the water for longer than 12 hours though, as they will start to decompose.

Here are some popular combinations but it’s really down to you to get creative and find your perfect blend:

Cucumber and mint

Lemon and ginger

Strawberry and basil

Grapefruit and rosemary

Blueberry and orange

Add some colour, flavour and healthy goodness to your water.

Credit – Twitter