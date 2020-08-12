WATCH VIDEO: Huge fire rips through Sotogrande

BREAKING NEWS: Two major fires have broken out in Torreguadiaro and Sotogrande this afternoon, Wednesday, August 12.

Both fires are visible from kilometres away with residents as far as Gibraltar able to see clouds of smoke on the horizon.

The fire in Sotogrande is in the nature reserve by the Guadalquiton river. Smoke clouds are rising almost one hundred meters into the sky.

According to local authorities, aerial and ground crews, plus specialist groups, are all in attendance to extinguish the fire.

More details to follow.