Walk for Life cancer charity challenge fundraising total tops €6,000

THE pandemic stopped the annual Walk for Life Arboleas cancer charity fundraiser from going ahead this year, but the 6k Any Way Challenge introduced to take its place has proved to be a winner.

Local people have raised a grand total of €6,025.69 by covering the distance walking, running, swimming, pacing on a treadmill or cycling without gathering in groups.

All the money will go towards helping people in the area who are affected by cancer.

The charity expressed its enormous gratitude to all the challengers, their sponsors and everyone who supported them.

“We have a wonderful community, and we could not do what we do without you”, the organisation said.

The list of challengers, what their individual challenge was and how much sponsorship money they each collected, is listed in the news section of Walk for Life website at www.walk4lifearboleas.com.