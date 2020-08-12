Torrevieja City Council has drastically reduced the price to participate in sports, by offering up to 50 per cent off.
COUNCILLOR for Sports, Diana Box, made the announcement as a result of sport facility users not being able to enjoy the use of the rental facilities during the lockdown. The announcement also sees money returned to those who have paid for memberships without being able to use the facilities, or having them extended to cover the time missed.
Due to the Covid-19 lockdown, the suspension of public shows, sports and leisure activities was set which affected the possibility of anyone using sports facilities and subsequently losing money on any payments made in advance for services such as payments for sports schools, gym memberships, sports facilities memberships.
The announcement stated the enrolment of Municipal Sports Schools would reduce their public prices by 50 per cent, with the same applying to public prices for the hiring and use of facilities.
These discounts were announced to run until October.
Diana Box, also made the generous announcement that individuals who match the following criteria were also entitled to a discount of up to 50 per cent:
- Outdoor and indoor heated pools, and directed activities and gym:
– Being over 60 years old
– Retired
– Under 16 years old
– Have the Youth Card
– Numerous family of general category
– Single parent families
– Physical and mental handicaps equal to or greater than 33 per cent
– Victims of gender violence
– Victims of terrorism
- Municipal Sports Schools:
– Numerous family of general category
– Single parent family
– Physical and mental handicap equal to or greater than 33 per cent
– Victims of gender violence
– Victims of terrorism
- Medical treatments
- Simultaneous enrolment of a person in two directed activities or two Municipal Sports Schools
- For consideration of sports and / or social interest
- For consideration of special relevance of a promotional nature for the city of Torrevieja
- For promoting sports tourism in the city of Torrevieja
- Special discounts of 75 per cent for large families of special category (+ than four children)