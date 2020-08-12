Torrevieja City Council has drastically reduced the price to participate in sports, by offering up to 50 per cent off.

-- Advertisement --



COUNCILLOR for Sports, Diana Box, made the announcement as a result of sport facility users not being able to enjoy the use of the rental facilities during the lockdown. The announcement also sees money returned to those who have paid for memberships without being able to use the facilities, or having them extended to cover the time missed.

Due to the Covid-19 lockdown, the suspension of public shows, sports and leisure activities was set which affected the possibility of anyone using sports facilities and subsequently losing money on any payments made in advance for services such as payments for sports schools, gym memberships, sports facilities memberships.

The announcement stated the enrolment of Municipal Sports Schools would reduce their public prices by 50 per cent, with the same applying to public prices for the hiring and use of facilities.

These discounts were announced to run until October.

Diana Box, also made the generous announcement that individuals who match the following criteria were also entitled to a discount of up to 50 per cent: